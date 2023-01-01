Chicken soup in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken soup
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Creamy Chicken Soup
Chicken breast, Jalapeño chunks, sweet corn and onions.
* Gluten Free
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$0.00
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Plum Creek Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
hits the spot : )
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Chicken Egg Drop Soup - Large
|$5.99
Made Fresh Daily with White Meat Chicken, Eggs, Corn, and Love
|Chicken Egg Drop - Cup
|$2.99
Includes Chicken, Eggs, Corn
BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
6113 Maple St, Omaha
|Baja Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.95