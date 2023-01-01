Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Chicken Soup
Chicken breast, Jalapeño chunks, sweet corn and onions.
* Gluten Free
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$0.00
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Plum Creek Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
hits the spot : )
More about kitchen table
Item pic

 

Rice Bowl Omaha

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Drop Soup - Large$5.99
Made Fresh Daily with White Meat Chicken, Eggs, Corn, and Love
Chicken Egg Drop - Cup$2.99
Includes Chicken, Eggs, Corn
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar image

BURRITOS • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar

6113 Maple St, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (636 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.95
More about Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
Restaurant banner

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Soup$11.22
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Cheesecake

Hot And Sour Soup

Chicken Fried Steaks

Sicilian Pizza

Biryani

Bruschetta

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (145 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston