Chicken tenders in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken tenders
Lansky's
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|Chicken Tenders W/ Fries
|$8.31
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Hoisin Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
|Kid Chicken Strips and Fries
|$8.00
|Coconut Chicken Strip
|$3.00
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Porky Butts BBQ
15475 Ruggles, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Tender
|$6.00
|Chicken Tenders w/ Fries & Ranch
|$10.00
4 golden fried chicken tenders with a side of fries.
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|House-Made Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]
|$5.00
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]
|$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$6.99
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$12.29
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Tenders & Fries (kids)
|$6.50
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Chicken Strips (3)
|$7.99
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$9.49
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of waffle fries.
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]
|$5.00
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]
|$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.99
|5 Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
Five chicken tenders with homemade fries or onion rings with your choice of sauce.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger's
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|SPICY Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
|Chicken Fingers
|$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]
|$5.00
|Kid Chicken Strips
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]
|$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
HAMBURGERS
Best Burger.
2112 N 30th, Omaha
|Kid's Meal Chicken Tenders & Fry
|$5.00
SEAFOOD
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
creole honey mustard sauce
|Cajun Chicken Tenders
|$17.00
coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, creole honey mustard
|Youngster - Chicken Strips
|$9.00
Chicken Strips Served with choice of natural cut fries or steamed baby green beans
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Kids Chicken Strips
|$4.99
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Jams American Grill
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Strips and Fries
|$8.00
|Hoisin Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Kid Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
Two golden fried chicken tenders with ranch dressing. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
|$6.00
2 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips and Shoestring Fries
|Chicken Fingers
|$9.00
4 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce and a Side
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|K- Chicken Tenders
|$4.00
|K- Chicken Tender & Fries
|$7.00
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Hoisin Chicken Tenders
|$18.00
cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
|Hoisin Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
|One Coconut Chicken Strip
|$3.00
- 2