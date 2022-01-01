Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Lansky's image

 

Lansky's

4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders W/ Fries$8.31
3 tenders in a regular size. 4 tenders in a large size. Served with french fries
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Hoisin Chicken Tenders$16.00
Kid Chicken Strips and Fries$8.00
Coconut Chicken Strip$3.00
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tender$6.00
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries & Ranch$10.00
4 golden fried chicken tenders with a side of fries.
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$7.00
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
House-Made Chicken Fingers$7.00
Kid Chicken Strips image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Strips$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]$5.00
Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Strips$6.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$12.29
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders & Fries (kids)$6.50
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips (3)$7.99
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.49
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce. Comes with a side of waffle fries.
Chicken Tenders$7.99
All white meat beer battered chicken strips served piping hot with your choice of BBQ, honey mustard, ranch or buffalo sauce.
Kid Chicken Strips image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]$5.00
Kid Chicken Strips$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
5 Chicken Tenders$9.99
Five chicken tenders with homemade fries or onion rings with your choice of sauce.
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Finger$8.00
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Strips$5.00
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger's

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
SPICY Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
Kid Chicken Strips image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie Chicken Strips [Side]$5.00
Kid Chicken Strips$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Dixie-Fried Chicken Strips & Side [Classic]$14.00
Choice of sriracha buffalo or Blatt BBQ, tossed or on the side, served with bacon ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard. Choice of natural cut fries or celery & carrot crudité (Gluten Free)
Best Burger. image

HAMBURGERS

Best Burger.

2112 N 30th, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid's Meal Chicken Tenders & Fry$5.00
Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders image

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ala Carte Crispy Cajun Chicken Tenders$7.00
creole honey mustard sauce
Cajun Chicken Tenders$17.00
coleslaw, hushpuppies, fries or dirty rice, creole honey mustard
Youngster - Chicken Strips$9.00
Chicken Strips Served with choice of natural cut fries or steamed baby green beans
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Strips$4.99
Two lightly breaded chicken tenders. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
Item pic

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Strips and Fries$8.00
Hoisin Chicken Tenders$16.00
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Chicken Tenders$5.99
Two golden fried chicken tenders with ranch dressing. Served with your choice of french fries, apple sauce or green chile rice and refried beans.
Bärchen Beer Garden image

 

Bärchen Beer Garden

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Strips$5.00
Item pic

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries$6.00
2 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips and Shoestring Fries
Chicken Fingers$9.00
4 Homestyle Breaded Chicken Strips with Choice of Dipping Sauce and a Side
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
K- Chicken Tenders$4.00
K- Chicken Tender & Fries$7.00
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hoisin Chicken Tenders$18.00
cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
Hoisin Chicken Tenders$16.00
cashew sauce, toasted sesame seeds, curry peanuts, green curry slaw
One Coconut Chicken Strip$3.00
Chicken Fingers image

 

Cheeseburger's Southwest

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
SPICY Chicken Fingers$8.00
4 Piece, Cajun Mayo
