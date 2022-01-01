Chicken wraps in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|CHICKEN BACON WRAP
|$15.00
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$14.00
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$0.00
Chicken, cucumbers, romaine leaf lettuce, chow mein noodles, Thai peanut sauce and peanuts lightly grilled on both sides of a flour tortilla
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
|Chicken Bacon Pesto Wrap
|$0.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on a flour tortilla
Lettuce Express
14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha
|#13 CHICKEN BACON PESTO WRAP
|$8.95
Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar jack with a creamy pesto ranch and rolled in a red tomato tortilla.
|KIDS CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP
|$4.95
|#15 ASIAN CHICKEN WRAPS
|$8.95
Two rolled Romaine leafs with a hot filling of all-natural marinated chicken, fresh red peppers, crunchy water chestnuts, garbanzo beans, green onions, and shredded carrots.
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.95
DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|AVO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
A Casserole To Go - Omaha
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese, & Caesar dressing