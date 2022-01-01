Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles, Chopped Romaine, Spinach, Feta Cheese, and Ranch Dressing served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BACON WRAP$15.00
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$14.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.49
Diced grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, red onion, tomato, habanero jack cheese, ranch and diced celery.
Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Wrap$0.00
Chicken, cucumbers, romaine leaf lettuce, chow mein noodles, Thai peanut sauce and peanuts lightly grilled on both sides of a flour tortilla
Chicken Caesar Wrap$0.00
Grilled chicken, chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, asiago cheese, and Caesar dressing on a spinach tortilla
Chicken Bacon Pesto Wrap$0.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar and Havarti cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto mayo on a flour tortilla
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Item pic

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#13 CHICKEN BACON PESTO WRAP$8.95
Organic mixed greens, all-natural chicken breast, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar jack with a creamy pesto ranch and rolled in a red tomato tortilla.
KIDS CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$4.95
#15 ASIAN CHICKEN WRAPS$8.95
Two rolled Romaine leafs with a hot filling of all-natural marinated chicken, fresh red peppers, crunchy water chestnuts, garbanzo beans, green onions, and shredded carrots.
More about Lettuce Express
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.95
More about Stories Coffee Company
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
AVO CHICKEN WRAP$11.99
Grilled chicken, avocado, crispy bacon,
cheddar and pepper jack cheese,
tomato, lettuce, tomato basil
wrap.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go - Omaha

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, basil, tomatoes, red onion, Mozzarella cheese, & Caesar dressing
More about A Casserole To Go - Omaha
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$12.00
CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS, BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLEU CHEESE DRESSING, FLOUR TORTILLA
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Pies

Steak Salad

Chips And Salsa

Cheese Pizza

Brownie Sundaes

Cinnamon Rolls

Pudding

Steak Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston