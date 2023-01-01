Chilaquiles in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Chilaquiles
|$14.00
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|#6 Lucero's Chilaquiles
|$10.99
Corn tortilla chips and your choice of meat smothered in salsa roja or verde topped with two eggs, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
12405 West Center Rd, Omaha
|Mexican Chilaquiles
|$11.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce topped with cheese and choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.