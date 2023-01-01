Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$14.00
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#6 Lucero's Chilaquiles$10.99
Corn tortilla chips and your choice of meat smothered in salsa roja or verde topped with two eggs, queso fresco, avocado, and sour cream
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Restaurant banner

 

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mexican Chilaquiles$11.99
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce topped with cheese and choice of ground beef, chicken, or shredded beef. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

