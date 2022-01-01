Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve chimichangas

Chimichanga image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$12.00
2 Chimichangas filled with Shredded beef, beans & cheese . Served with rice, beans, pico and spicy cheese dip.
*No substitutions
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
ChimiChanga image

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chimichanga$12.99
Your choice of meat, rice and shredded cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried until golden. Topped with queso, lettuce and tomato, served with beans
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake chimichanga$6.99
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichangas Mini-Beef$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with seasoned ground beef with chile con carne sauce
Cookie Dough Chimichanga$6.99
Chimichangas Mini-Chicken$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with hand-pulled chicken with red chile sauce
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$9.00
Large flour torilla deep-fried w/ choice of meat. Topped w/ sour cream. Served w/ guacamole, pico, rice, & beans.
More about Los Portales

