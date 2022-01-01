Chimichangas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Chimichanga
|$12.00
2 Chimichangas filled with Shredded beef, beans & cheese . Served with rice, beans, pico and spicy cheese dip.
*No substitutions
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Chimichanga
|$12.99
Your choice of meat, rice and shredded cheese, wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep-fried until golden. Topped with queso, lettuce and tomato, served with beans
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Cheesecake chimichanga
|$6.99
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Chimichangas Mini-Beef
|$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with seasoned ground beef with chile con carne sauce
|Cookie Dough Chimichanga
|$6.99
|Chimichangas Mini-Chicken
|$13.99
Two crispy flour tortillas with hand-pulled chicken with red chile sauce