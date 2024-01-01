Chopped salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve chopped salad
Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St
1934 S. 67th St, Omaha
|Side Chopped Salad
|$6.00
Jams: Modern American - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Texas Chopped Salad
|$16.00
PASTA • SALADS
The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Geno's Chopped Salad
|$11.00
Memoir - Memoir - Brickline
930 Harney Street, Omaha
|Memoir [Salad] Seared Tuna Chop Salad
|$25.00
sesame seeds, cucumber, scallion, carrot, snap peas, avocado, cashew, crispy wontons, miso-yogurt or turmeric vinaigrette