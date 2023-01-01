Chow mein in Omaha
Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha
|#17 - Shrimp Chow Mein
|$11.75
Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
|#20- Combination Chow Mein
|$11.75
Sliced Chicken, Beef, and Shrimp with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
|#19- Beef Chow Mein
|$11.25
Beef with Carrots, Yellow Onion, Napa Cabbage, and Celery
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Chicken Chow Mein - Family
|$14.39
Fried Crispy Chow Mein Style with Beansprouts, Napa Cabbage, Celery, Broccoli, Bamboo shoots, Mushrooms, Onions & Zucchini with our savory brown sauce. Served with choice of rice.
|Side of Chow Mein
|$0.00
|Pork Chow Mein - Family
|$14.39