Club sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
4909 S. 135th St., Omaha
|Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey - Ham - Bacon Swiss and Cheddar Cheese - Sundried Tomato Aioli - Shredded Iceberg - Tomato - Toasted Sourdough
More about A Catered Affair
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Club Sandwich (2 dozen)
|$120.00
Old school club sandwich, monster style. Turkey, ham, bacon and all of the traditional toppings. By the 1/2 sandwich