Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve coleslaw

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Coleslaw$3.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ADD CUP COLESLAW$1.50
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Blatt Beer & Table image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Coleslaw [Side]$3.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw$3.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Blatt Beer & Table image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Coleslaw [Side]$3.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ADD CUP COLESLAW$1.50
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
Blatt Beer & Table image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Coleslaw [Side]$3.00
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo

12015 Blondo St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coleslaw$4.00
More about Jams Old Market
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ADD CUP COLESLAW$1.50
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills
Item pic

 

Pulled BBQ - Rockbrook - 11036 Elm Street

11036 Elm Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Creamy Coleslaw$3.00
Our Creamy House Made Coleslaw
More about Pulled BBQ - Rockbrook - 11036 Elm Street
Item pic

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

11212 Richland Drive, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coleslaw$2.50
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive
Consumer pic

PIZZA • GRILL

RTG On Center

8437 W Center Rd, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
COLESLAW$2.49
More about RTG On Center

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Cake

Reuben

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Chili

Chimichangas

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston