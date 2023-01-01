Croissants in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve croissants
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
6831 S. 167th St, Omaha
|Grand Croissant
|$9.95
|Butter Croissant
|$2.85
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.45
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Railcar Modern Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Croissant and Gravy
|$5.00
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.49
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
|Ham & Cheese Croissant
|$4.50
More about Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk
Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk
1819 Farnam Street, Omaha
|BLT on Croissant
|$5.50
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant
More about WD Cravings
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Vanilla Cream Supreme Croissant
|$8.00
|Plain Supreme Croissant
|$5.50
|Plain Supreme Croissant Bites
|$4.25