Croissants in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve croissants

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grand Croissant$9.95
Butter Croissant$2.85
Croissant Sandwich$6.45
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant and Gravy$5.00
More about Railcar Modern Kitchen
Item pic

 

Sofra Brunch -

220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Croissant$6.00
More about Sofra Brunch -
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant Sandwich$7.49
Fresh cracked scrambled eggs, sliced cured ham and Swiss cheese on our fresh buttery croissant.
Ham & Cheese Croissant$4.50
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Main pic

 

Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
BLT on Croissant$5.50
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on a buttery croissant
More about Charley's Sweet & Savory Shop - Omaha, NE-Kiosk
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cream Supreme Croissant$8.00
Plain Supreme Croissant$5.50
Plain Supreme Croissant Bites$4.25
More about WD Cravings
Item pic

 

Charred Burger + Bar Omaha

1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
BACON CROISSANT SUNDAE$7.00
More about Charred Burger + Bar Omaha

Map

Map

