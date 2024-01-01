Cupcakes in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve cupcakes
Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Loveland - 2501 S 90th Street Suite 115
2501 South 90th Street, Omaha
|Coconut Cream Cupcake
|$3.50
Coconut Cream Cupcake is a vanilla cake with coconut pastry cream and topped with a coconut buttercream and coconut shavings
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$3.75
|Lemon Cupcake
|$3.75
Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Dundee - 5026 Underwood Avenue
5026 Underwood Avenue, Omaha
|Chocolate Cupcake
|$3.25
Chocolate fluffy cake topped with chocolate frosting. Sold individually or in packs of 4
|Mixed Cupcake 4-Pack
|$11.00
Mixed pack of Chocolate Cupcake and the Flavor of the Month
Flavor: Coconut Cream
|Chocolate Cupcake 4-pack
|$12.00
Chocolate fluffy cake topped with chocolate frosting. Sold individually or in packs of 4