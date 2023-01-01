Egg burritos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve egg burritos
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Potato & Egg Burrito
|$6.99
Seasoned country breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of meat
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Saus Egg Burrito
|$4.95
PASTA • PASTRY
WD Cravings
7110 N 102 cir, Omaha
|Egg and Potato Burrito
|$8.75
eggs, potatoes, cheese, and pickled onions in a flour tortilla
|Bacon and Egg Burrito
|$11.50