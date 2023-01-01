Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg burritos in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve egg burritos

Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Potato & Egg Burrito$6.99
Seasoned country breakfast potatoes, shredded cheese, scrambled eggs, and your choice of meat
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Saus Egg Burrito$4.95
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Egg and Potato Burrito$8.75
eggs, potatoes, cheese, and pickled onions in a flour tortilla
Bacon and Egg Burrito$11.50
More about WD Cravings
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Saus Egg Burrito$4.95
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

