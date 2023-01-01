Egg rolls in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Rangoon Egg Rolls
|$16.00
More about The Waterfall Lounge
The Waterfall Lounge
10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha
|Egg Rolls
|$10.50
With choice of sauce
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Chicken Egg Roll
|$2.59
1 Piece | Chicken & Vegetable Egg Roll
|Pork Egg Roll (2)
|$2.59
2 Pieces | Made with Cabbage, Carrots, & Pork!
*contains wheat, soy, & eggs