Egg rolls in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve egg rolls

Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Rangoon Egg Rolls$16.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Consumer pic

 

The Waterfall Lounge

10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Rolls$10.50
With choice of sauce
More about The Waterfall Lounge
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rangoon Egg Rolls$16.00
More about Jams Old Market
Item pic

 

Rice Bowl Omaha

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Roll$2.59
1 Piece | Chicken & Vegetable Egg Roll
Pork Egg Roll (2)$2.59
2 Pieces | Made with Cabbage, Carrots, & Pork!
*contains wheat, soy, & eggs
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
The Session Room image

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Egg Rolls$9.00
More about The Session Room
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rangoon Egg Rolls$18.00
spicy plum sauce, green curry slaw, curry peanuts
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy

Map

Map

