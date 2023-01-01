Egg sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|FRIED EGG SANDWICH
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese,
garlic aioli on toasted sourdough, served
with tots
More about Sofra Brunch -
Sofra Brunch -
220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha
|Egg Sandwich
|$13.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, tomato, avocado and served with hand cut oven roasted potatoes
More about kitchen table
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Today's Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$12.00
bodega eggs, cheddar, kimchi, toasted levain
|Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich
|$11.00
Scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit
|Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit
More about Stories Coffee Company
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Egg & Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
|Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street
Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street
3201 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Egg & Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
|Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich
|$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage