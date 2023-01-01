Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED EGG SANDWICH$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Havarti cheese,
garlic aioli on toasted sourdough, served
with tots
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Sofra Brunch -

220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$13.00
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, tomato, avocado and served with hand cut oven roasted potatoes
More about Sofra Brunch -
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Today's Egg & Cheese Sandwich$12.00
bodega eggs, cheddar, kimchi, toasted levain
Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich$11.00
Scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.00
bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit
More about kitchen table
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
More about Stories Coffee Company
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Fried egg, Sausage patty, square croissant, aged cheddar cheese
Egg White & Turkey Sausage Sandwich$4.95
Whole wheat English muffin, fried egg white, swiss cheese, and turkey sausage
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

