Enchiladas in Omaha

Creamy Tomato Enchiladas image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Enchiladas Mole$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Salad$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
Jams Burger$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Trio Dip (choose 3)$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
Emilio's Burrito$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Two Item Combo$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Lettuce Express image

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAESAR$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
THAI WRAP$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
SOUTHWEST$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
More about Lettuce Express
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar image

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile con Queso Deluxe$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Enchiladas Beef$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Fajita Chicken for 1$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jams MAC & CHEESE$17.00
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
Bruschetta$13.00
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
Midtown Meatloaf$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
More about Jams American Grill
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Casserole
Lean ground beef layered in between corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, corn, black beans, colby cheese, tomatoes, green chilis
Beef Stroganoff
Tender chunks of beef braised in a wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, finished with sour cream
Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese
Gruyere & cheddar cheeses, macaroni & cheese topping
More about A Casserole To Go

