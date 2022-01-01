Enchiladas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve enchiladas
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Creamy Tomato Enchiladas
|$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
|Enchiladas Mole
|$14.50
Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Crab Cake Salad
|$25.00
two crab cakes, roasted walnuts, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, tomato, avocado, creamy creole red pepper dressing,
|Jams Burger
|$15.00
house blend of brisket and chuck
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Trio Dip (choose 3)
|$9.99
Choose 3 Dips from our excellent selection
|Emilio's Burrito
|$11.99
Your choice of meat, beans, rice and queso wrapped in a flour tortilla . Topped with hot or mild salsa verde, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|Two Item Combo
|$10.99
Choose any two items. Served with rice & beans.(no substitutions).
Lettuce Express
14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha
|CAESAR
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Chicken with Caesar Dressing
|THAI WRAP
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Edamame, Chow Mein Noodles, Cucumbers, Carrots, Red Peppers, Red Cabbage and Chicken on a Spinach Tortilla with Thai Peanut Dressing
|SOUTHWEST
|$7.95
Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chicken with Verde Ranch Dressing
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Chile con Queso Deluxe
|$8.99
Chile Con Queso topped with seasoned ground beef, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with chips.
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Enchiladas Beef
|$12.99
Seasoned ground beef and cheddar cheese, your choice of sauce: chile con carne, red chile or chile con queso. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Fajita Chicken for 1
|$16.49
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Jams MAC & CHEESE
|$17.00
gouda, white cheddar, poblano bacon bread crumbs
|Bruschetta
|$13.00
parmesan, basil pesto, balsamic reduction, tomato relish
|Midtown Meatloaf
|$21.00
open faced on toasted sourdough, whipped potatoes, green beans, baby carrots, and red pepper gravy. Sorry, no onion rings during limited operations.
A Casserole To Go
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Enchilada Casserole
Lean ground beef layered in between corn tortillas, enchilada sauce, corn, black beans, colby cheese, tomatoes, green chilis
|Beef Stroganoff
Tender chunks of beef braised in a wine sauce with mushrooms, onions, finished with sour cream
|Gourmet Macaroni & Cheese
Gruyere & cheddar cheeses, macaroni & cheese topping