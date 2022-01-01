Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Fajita$4.00
Flour tortilla, chicken or carne asada, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
More about Juan Taco
Fajitas "Regular" image

 

Copal Mexican Cuisine

3623 N 129th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajitas "Regular"
Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Copal Fajitas$16.00
Steak or chicken strips cooked with onions, fresh jalapeños and tomato. Served with cactus salad, Mexican cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and lettuce and a side of corn tortillas! * Spicy dish
More about Copal Mexican Cuisine
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
#5 Fajita Breakfast Skillet$10.99
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served over potatoes and topped with two eggs, cheese, and tortillas
#5 Fajita Breakfast Combo Skillet$13.99
You choice of three meats, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served over potatoes and topped with two eggs, cheese, and tortillas
Chicken Fajitas$14.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Applewood Smoked Bacon & Fajita Salad$13.99
Fajita marinated chicken, peppers, onions, roasted corn, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, and jalapeno ranch dressing.
Fajita Tacos$11.99
Your choice of fajita grilled chicken or steak on two corn tortillas with sauteed peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fajita Shrimp for 1$18.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
Roja Family Fajita Meal$65.00
Choice of marinated and grilled protein, served with caramelized onions, green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 12 corn or homemade flour tortillas. All meals served with chips, salsa, queso, refried beans, and Green Chile Rice. Family meals are available for takeout only.
Fajita Chicken&Beef for 2$37.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Certified Angus Beef, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas Mixtas$18.00
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Pollo$16.00
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
Fajitas de Camaron y Pulpo$18.00
Fresh shrimp cooked with octopus, peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
Restaurant banner

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fajitas$15.50
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed w/ bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas$16.50
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about Los Portales

