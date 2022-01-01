Fajitas in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Fajita
|$4.00
Flour tortilla, chicken or carne asada, grilled onions and bell peppers, cheese, salsa. Sub corn tortilla
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Fajitas "Regular"
Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
|Copal Fajitas
|$16.00
Steak or chicken strips cooked with onions, fresh jalapeños and tomato. Served with cactus salad, Mexican cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and lettuce and a side of corn tortillas! * Spicy dish
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|#5 Fajita Breakfast Skillet
|$10.99
Your choice of meat, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served over potatoes and topped with two eggs, cheese, and tortillas
|#5 Fajita Breakfast Combo Skillet
|$13.99
You choice of three meats, grilled onions, and bell peppers. Served over potatoes and topped with two eggs, cheese, and tortillas
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.99
All fajitas served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of three flour or corn tortillas.
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Applewood Smoked Bacon & Fajita Salad
|$13.99
Fajita marinated chicken, peppers, onions, roasted corn, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, black beans, and jalapeno ranch dressing.
|Fajita Tacos
|$11.99
Your choice of fajita grilled chicken or steak on two corn tortillas with sauteed peppers, sauteed onions, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeno ranch.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Fajita Shrimp for 1
|$18.99
Marinated and grilled Shrimp, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
Can be prepared Gluten Free upon Request. Online Orders select the Make it GF! modifier.
|Roja Family Fajita Meal
|$65.00
Choice of marinated and grilled protein, served with caramelized onions, green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and 12 corn or homemade flour tortillas. All meals served with chips, salsa, queso, refried beans, and Green Chile Rice. Family meals are available for takeout only.
|Fajita Chicken&Beef for 2
|$37.99
Marinated and grilled Fajita Chix & Certified Angus Beef, served with caramelized onions and green & red peppers, cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn or homemade flour tortillas. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.) No other substitutions, please
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Fajitas Mixtas
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp, chicken, beef cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$16.00
Fresh chicken cooked with peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
|Fajitas de Camaron y Pulpo
|$18.00
Fresh shrimp cooked with octopus, peppers, and onions. Sided with rice, and pasta, or beans.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS
Los Portales
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Fajitas
|$15.50
Choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp, sautéed w/ bell peppers, & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Mixed Fajitas
|$16.50
Steak, chicken, & shrimp sautéed w/ bell peppers & onions. Served w/ rice, beans, & choice of corn or flour tortillas.