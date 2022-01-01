Fish and chips in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fish and chips
BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|FISH & CHIPS
|$14.00
Two deep fried 4-ounce fillets of Corona® beer battered cod served with French fries and lime wedges, with your choice of malt vinegar or house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|FISH N CHIPS 2 PIECE
|$16.00
Our famous fish and chips served with house-made tartar sauce and apple slaw
|FISH N CHIPS 3 PIECE
|$19.00
Our famous fish and chips served with house-made tartar sauce and apple slaw
|KID FISH N CHIPS
|$8.99
Jams American Grill - West Dodge
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
White cod, creamy coleslaw, natural cut fries, tartar sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Fish And Chips
|$13.29
Sinful Burger - West Omaha - 14544 West Center Rd
14544 West Center Road, Omaha
|Fish and Chips
|$14.99
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$16.00
White cod, creamy coleslaw, natural cut fries, tartar sauce
Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
1111 Harney St, Omaha
|Fish & Chips
|$14.00
Fried Catfish, hand cut fries, and slaw
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|FISH & CHIPS
|$12.75
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Fish & Chips
|$20.00
atlantic cod, slaw, tarter sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Brazen Head - Omaha
319 N 78th St, Omaha
|Three Piece Galaway Bay Fish & Chips
|$13.99
Three Cod fillets coated in our own Fat Tire beer batter. Accompanied with cottage fries.
|Two Piece Galaway Bay Fish & Chips
|$11.99
Two Cod fillets coated in our own Fat Tire beer batter. Accompanied with cottage fries.