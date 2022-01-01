Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve fish and chips

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$14.00
Two deep fried 4-ounce fillets of Corona® beer battered cod served with French fries and lime wedges, with your choice of malt vinegar or house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce.
More about The Monster Club
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
FISH N CHIPS 2 PIECE$16.00
Our famous fish and chips served with house-made tartar sauce and apple slaw
FISH N CHIPS 3 PIECE$19.00
Our famous fish and chips served with house-made tartar sauce and apple slaw
KID FISH N CHIPS$8.99
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - West Dodge

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$20.00
More about Jams American Grill - West Dodge
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
White cod, creamy coleslaw, natural cut fries, tartar sauce
More about Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish And Chips$13.29
More about Shirley's Diner
Main pic

 

Sinful Burger - West Omaha - 14544 West Center Rd

14544 West Center Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$14.99
More about Sinful Burger - West Omaha - 14544 West Center Rd
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$16.00
White cod, creamy coleslaw, natural cut fries, tartar sauce
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

 

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

1111 Harney St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$14.00
Fried Catfish, hand cut fries, and slaw
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
Item pic

 

Jams Old Market

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$20.00
More about Jams Old Market
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH & CHIPS$12.75
FISH & CHIPS$12.75
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill - Legacy

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$20.00
atlantic cod, slaw, tarter sauce
More about Jams American Grill - Legacy
Brazen Head image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Brazen Head - Omaha

319 N 78th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Three Piece Galaway Bay Fish & Chips$13.99
Three Cod fillets coated in our own Fat Tire beer batter. Accompanied with cottage fries.
Two Piece Galaway Bay Fish & Chips$11.99
Two Cod fillets coated in our own Fat Tire beer batter. Accompanied with cottage fries.
More about Brazen Head - Omaha

Map

