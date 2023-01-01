Fish sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
BBQ • GRILL
The Monster Club
1217 Howard, Omaha
|FISH SANDWICH
|$8.00
Corona® beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese, on a brioche bun smeared with our house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
Cheeseburgers - Blue Sky
10730 Pacific Street, Omaha
|SPECIAL Fish Sandwich
|$9.75
Beer battered Cod Filet served with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Fish Sandwich
|$8.99
CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha
|SPECIAL Fish Sandwich
|$9.75
Beer Battered Cod Filet with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha
|SPECIAL Fish Sandwich
|$9.75
Beer battered Cod filet served with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
|CRISPY FISH SANDWICH
|$12.00
PARMESAN-PANKO COD FILLET, TARTER SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, FRESH POTATO BUN