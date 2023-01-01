Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

The Monster Club image

BBQ • GRILL

The Monster Club

1217 Howard, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (982 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
FISH SANDWICH$8.00
Corona® beer battered cod filet, topped with cheese, on a brioche bun smeared with our house-made sweet jalapeno tartar sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles
More about The Monster Club
Main pic

 

Cheeseburgers - Blue Sky

10730 Pacific Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL Fish Sandwich$9.75
Beer battered Cod Filet served with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Cheeseburgers - Blue Sky
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich$8.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
Cheeseburger's image

CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

4007 FARNAM ST, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (1104 reviews)
Takeout
SPECIAL Fish Sandwich$9.75
Beer Battered Cod Filet with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
Cheeseburger's Southwest image

 

Cheeseburgers - Blackstone

6610 so 168th st suite #10, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPECIAL Fish Sandwich$9.75
Beer battered Cod filet served with house slaw and house tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun.
More about Cheeseburgers - Blackstone
Restaurant banner

 

Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET

1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY FISH SANDWICH$12.00
PARMESAN-PANKO COD FILLET, TARTER SAUCE, SHREDDED LETTUCE, FRESH POTATO BUN
More about Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET
Restaurant banner

 

Sebastian's Southern Crab - 843 North 98th Street

843 North 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$13.00
More about Sebastian's Southern Crab - 843 North 98th Street

