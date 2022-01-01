Fish tacos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fish tacos
TACOS
Juan Taco
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Taco Fish
|$4.25
Fried Fish, Corn tortilla, cabbage salsa, chipotle mayo.
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Jams Fish Tacos
|$20.00
blackened mahi, flour tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage, cumin-carrot crema, red chili rice, chipotle black beans
Primo's Modern Mexican
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Tilapia Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Three soft corn or flour tortilla shells filled with our hand-breaded then fried Tilapia and topped with an avocado sauce, served with rice and beans.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|FISH TACOS
|$10.99
Two tacos made with beer-battered cod, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, or Louisiana Creole remoulade sauce
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Fish Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with blackened or beer battered fish, cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and lemon aioli.
Jams American Grill
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|Jams Fish Tacos
|$20.00
choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans
|Jams Fish Tacos
|$22.00
choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans