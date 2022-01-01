Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve fish tacos

Taco Fish image

TACOS

Juan Taco

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.8 (144 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Fish$4.25
Fried Fish, Corn tortilla, cabbage salsa, chipotle mayo.
More about Juan Taco
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Jams Fish Tacos$20.00
blackened mahi, flour tortillas, avocado salsa, red cabbage, cumin-carrot crema, red chili rice, chipotle black beans
More about Jams American Grill
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tilapia Fish Tacos$13.99
Three soft corn or flour tortilla shells filled with our hand-breaded then fried Tilapia and topped with an avocado sauce, served with rice and beans.
More about Primo's Modern Mexican
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FISH TACOS$10.99
Two tacos made with beer-battered cod, cheese, lettuce, tomato, salsa, or Louisiana Creole remoulade sauce
More about DJ's Dugout
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas filled with blackened or beer battered fish, cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and lemon aioli.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Item pic

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jams Fish Tacos$20.00
More about Jams American Grill
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jams Fish Tacos$20.00
choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans
Jams Fish Tacos$22.00
choice of beer battered mahi or blacked mahi, flour tortillas, avocado, pico, red cabbage, crema, red chlli rice, chipotle black beans
More about Jams American Grill

