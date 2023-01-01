Flautas in Omaha
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Chicken Flautas A la Carte
|$4.50
|#4 Two Chicken Flautas
|$9.99
Marinated chicken rolled in flour tortillas, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
|Three Chicken Flautas
|$10.99
Marinate Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla, deep-fried, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with rice and beans
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha
|Ala Carte Flauta
|$4.49
Ala Carte Crispy flour tortilla, rolled with hand-pulled chicken with fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with chile con queso, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
|Flautas
|$12.49
Crispy flour tortillas, rolled with seasoned ground beef with pico de gallo and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with chile con queso, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
2614 S 13th St., Omaha
|Flautas (Taquitos) (4)
|$12.00
Corn tortillas w/ choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & queso fresco. Served w/ rice & beans.