Flautas in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve flautas

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Flautas A la Carte$4.50
#4 Two Chicken Flautas$9.99
Marinated chicken rolled in flour tortillas, deep fried and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Three Chicken Flautas$10.99
Marinate Chicken rolled in a flour tortilla, deep-fried, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomato, shredded cheese, and queso. Served with rice and beans
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy

17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ala Carte Flauta$4.49
Ala Carte Crispy flour tortilla, rolled with hand-pulled chicken with fire-roasted chiles, grilled onion and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with chile con queso, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo.
Flautas$12.49
Crispy flour tortillas, rolled with seasoned ground beef with pico de gallo and Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses. Served with chile con queso, pickled jalapeño and pico de gallo. Served with green chile rice & refried beans (or substitute mashed black beans.)
More about Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • STEAKS

Los Portales Mexican Restaurant

2614 S 13th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (1070 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas (Taquitos) (4)$12.00
Corn tortillas w/ choice of ground beef or chicken. Topped w/ lettuce, tomato, sour cream, & queso fresco. Served w/ rice & beans.
More about Los Portales Mexican Restaurant
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

12405 West Center Rd, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flautas$10.99
Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with choice of ground beef, chicken or shredded beef. Served with sour cream and guacamole salad.
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center

