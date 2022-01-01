French fries in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve french fries
Copal Mexican Cuisine
3623 N 129th St, Omaha
|Asada French Fries
|$13.50
French fries, refried beans, cheese dip, guacamole salsa, Monterey cheese, sour cream and pico
|French fries
|$3.00
Lansky's - Omaha
4601 S. 50th ST, Omaha
|French Fries
|$2.67
Premium quality french fries cooked in the highest quality canola frying oil
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|FRENCH FRIES- BASKET
|$6.00
Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue - Aksarben
1912 S 67th Street, Omaha
|French Fries
|$2.99
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|FRENCH FRIES
|$25.00
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|French Fries
|$3.99
Jams American Grill - Legacy
17070 Wright Plaza, Omaha
|French Fries
|$4.00
|French Fries
|$5.00
Mama’s Pizza To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha
|Chicken Strips & French Fries
|$7.95
Tender strips of battered chicken, served with waffle or shoestring fries and house dressing or BBQ sauce for dipping
Charred Burger + Bar Omaha
1150 Sterling Ridge Dr,Ste 107, Omaha
|FRENCH FRIES
|$0.00
Burger Theory - Downtown Omaha - 1420 CUMING STREET
1420 CUMING STREET, OMAHA
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00