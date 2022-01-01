Fried chicken sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
A fried chicken breast served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
More about Hail Varsity Club
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
BBQ
Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
More about The Waterfall Lounge
The Waterfall Lounge
10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
|Jalapeño Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
house breaded fried chicken, jalapeno honey mustard, avocado, bacon, toasty potato bun, fries.