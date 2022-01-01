Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Omaha
  • /
  • Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Omaha restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
A fried chicken breast served on a house-made toasted bun with pickles, mayo & shredded iceberg lettuce
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Pickle Brined, hand breaded, slaw, pickle, comeback sauce, house fries
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
More about Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining BBQ Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Hand Breaded Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Available in Spicy or Regular. Served with house made sauce and pickles on a brioche bun.
More about Swine Dining BBQ Omaha
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Consumer pic

 

The Waterfall Lounge

10208 South 168th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.25
More about The Waterfall Lounge
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
crispy chicken, house mayo, pickles, brioche
Jalapeño Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
house breaded fried chicken, jalapeno honey mustard, avocado, bacon, toasty potato bun, fries.
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dixie-Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic dill pickles, mayonnaise
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

