Fried ice cream in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve fried ice cream
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
5914 Center Street, Omaha
|Fried Ice Cream
|$8.50
More about El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Omaha - Center
12405 West Center Rd, Omaha
|Fried Ice Cream
|$6.49
Vanilla ice cream rolled in corn flakes, cinnamon and sugar. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with whip cream, honey, and chocolate syrup.