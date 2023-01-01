Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried ravioli in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve fried ravioli

Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha

711 N 132ND ST, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$7.99
Eight (8) of our crispy, Cheese or Meat filled Fried Ravioli. Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - West Omaha
Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha

TakeoutDelivery
Fried Ravioli$7.99
Eight (8) of our crispy Fried Ravioli stuffed with your choice of Cheese or Beef. Served with a side of Marinara.
Fried Ravioli$7.99
Eight (8) of our crispy, Cheese or Meat filled Fried Ravioli. Served with a side of Marinara.
More about Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

