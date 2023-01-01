Garlic cheese bread in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$9.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
4001 Farnam St, Omaha
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$12.00
Noli's bread topped with a hearty amount of our pizza cheese blend, served with our house marinara sauce