Garlic cheese bread in Omaha

Omaha restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$9.99
A 10" pizza crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozzarella. Cut into sticks. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Consumer pic

 

Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St

4001 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Cheese Bread$12.00
Noli's bread topped with a hearty amount of our pizza cheese blend, served with our house marinara sauce
More about Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
Item pic

 

72 Table & Tap

5413 S. 72nd St., Ralston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Cheese Bread$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
More about 72 Table & Tap

