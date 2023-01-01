Garlic chicken in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken with roasted garlic w/ mashed potatoes & house veggies (serves 4)$46.00
(Serves 4) Chicken with garlic by the pan
More about A Catered Affair
Consumer pic

 

Rice Bowl Omaha

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Chicken - Single$9.49
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
LA CASA PIZZA image

 

LaCasa Pizzaria

610 S. 168th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$33.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$28.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)$22.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
More about LaCasa Pizzaria
Consumer pic

 

Mama’s Pizza To Go

10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
CC-Garlic Chicken Alfredo$13.90
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
L-Garlic Chicken Alfredo$17.40
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
M-Garlic Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
More about Mama’s Pizza To Go

