Garlic chicken in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve garlic chicken
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Chicken with roasted garlic w/ mashed potatoes & house veggies (serves 4)
|$46.00
(Serves 4) Chicken with garlic by the pan
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Garlic Chicken - Single
|$9.49
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & mushrooms
LaCasa Pizzaria
610 S. 168th St, Omaha
|LARGE - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$33.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|MEDIUM - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$28.50
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
|SMALL - CHICKEN GARLIC CREAM (WHITE PIZZA)
|$22.95
Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onion, Mushroom & Pepperoncini Peppers Served with our White Garlic Cream Sauce
Mama’s Pizza To Go
10156 S 168 Avenue, Suite 2, Omaha
|CC-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$13.90
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
|L-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$17.40
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.
|M-Garlic Chicken Alfredo
|$15.00
Alfredo sauce with garlic seasoned chicken and mozzarella cheese. Customize it by adding your favorite vegetables.