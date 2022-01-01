Garlic knots in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve garlic knots
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Garlic Knots
|$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.
Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
4001 Farnam St, Omaha
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
You gotta! Our signature dough with a healthy drizzle of garlic butter:).
(vegan options available)