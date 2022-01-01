Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve garlic knots

PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$6.99
Fried dough knots tossed in a garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

 

Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St

4001 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Garlic Knots$10.00
You gotta! Our signature dough with a healthy drizzle of garlic butter:).
(vegan options available)
More about Noli’s Pizzeria - Blackstone - 4001 Farnam St
Item pic

 

Noli's Pizzeria - Regency

10730 Pacific Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots$10.00
You gotta! Our signature dough with a healthy drizzle of garlic butter:).
(vegan options available)
More about Noli's Pizzeria - Regency

