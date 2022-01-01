Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic naan in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve garlic naan

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$6.00
Leavened flat garlic white bread. Served with mint chutney.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Hyderabad House

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.50
More about Hyderabad House

