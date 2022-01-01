Grilled chicken sandwiches in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
17750 Burt Street, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|GRILLED PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]