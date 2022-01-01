Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
  • Omaha
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Omaha restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - North Downtown - 610 N. 12th St. Omaha 68102
Consumer pic

 

Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street

17750 Burt Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
More about Corvette Cafe - 17750 Burt Street
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
More about Hail Varsity Club
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Chicken breast marinated in Italian dressing and served with mayonnaise.
Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Choose one side.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Char-Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Indian spiced, brioche bun, Boston lettuce, tomato, pickled fennel & red onion, aged white cheddar, mango chutney, cilantro
[Gluten-Free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table - Shops of Legacy

