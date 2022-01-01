Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve grits

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP AND GRITS$17.00
Smoked gouda grits served with sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, Cajun trinity vegetables, drizzled with egg yolk
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Grits$2.99
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$5.00
Voodoo Shrimp and Grits$20.00
More about Mouth of the South
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Kitchen Table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits Plate$12.00
poached egg, grilled pickled asparagus, roasted radishes, grana padano
Mug of Grits$5.00
with fresh ricotta (gf) (does not included deviled eggs, but it is a great idea ☺︎ ), (option to finish vegan)
More about Kitchen Table
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Plank Seafood Provisions

1205 Howard Street, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (2574 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits [Starter]$15.00
grilled shrimp, Havarti cheese, Harissa aioli, tomato coulis
More about Plank Seafood Provisions
Restaurant banner

 

3618 Farnam Street

3618 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grits$22.00
More about 3618 Farnam Street
Restaurant banner

 

Sebastian's Southern Crab

843 North 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits$24.00
Cup of Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits$6.00
Cup Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits$6.00
More about Sebastian's Southern Crab
Item pic

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
Shrimp and Grits$4.00
Sautéed gulf shrimp, creamy cheddar grits, red-eye gravy, green onions, and a poached egg.
More about Good Evans
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

PepperJax Grill

4303 North 72nd St, Omaha

Avg 4 (774 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

2085 N 120th St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5348 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

 

PepperJax Grill

510 s 72nd St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

2444 s 132nd St, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (3265 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

1221 Howard St., Omaha

Avg 4.3 (5275 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

8406 Park Drive, Omaha

Avg 4.3 (3456 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill
PepperJax Grill image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

PepperJax Grill

2579 S 171st Ct, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (51 reviews)
Delivery
Cheesy Grits$2.99
More about PepperJax Grill

