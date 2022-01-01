Grits in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve grits
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|SHRIMP AND GRITS
|$17.00
Smoked gouda grits served with sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, Cajun trinity vegetables, drizzled with egg yolk
Mouth of the South
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Grits
|$5.00
|Voodoo Shrimp and Grits
|$20.00
Kitchen Table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Grits Plate
|$12.00
poached egg, grilled pickled asparagus, roasted radishes, grana padano
|Mug of Grits
|$5.00
with fresh ricotta (gf) (does not included deviled eggs, but it is a great idea ☺︎ ), (option to finish vegan)
Plank Seafood Provisions
1205 Howard Street, Omaha
|Shrimp & Grits [Starter]
|$15.00
grilled shrimp, Havarti cheese, Harissa aioli, tomato coulis
Sebastian's Southern Crab
843 North 98th Street, Omaha
|Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
|Cup of Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits
|$6.00
|Cup Sebastian's Shrimp & Grits
|$6.00
Good Evans
1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
|Shrimp and Grits
|$4.00
Sautéed gulf shrimp, creamy cheddar grits, red-eye gravy, green onions, and a poached egg.
PepperJax Grill
4303 North 72nd St, Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
PepperJax Grill
2085 N 120th St, Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
PepperJax Grill
2444 s 132nd St, Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
PepperJax Grill
1221 Howard St., Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99
PepperJax Grill
8406 Park Drive, Omaha
|Cheesy Grits
|$2.99