Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve honey chicken

Consumer pic

 

72 Table & Tap

5413 S. 72nd St., Ralston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Habanero Crispy Chicken$11.49
Extra crispy chicken drizzled with our own honey habanero sauce served on a grilled brioche bun topped with house slaw. Items are cooked to order and may be served raw or under cooked. Consuming raw or under cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eg
More about 72 Table & Tap
Item pic

 

Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105

14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#27 - Honey Walnut Chicken$11.50
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Walnuts in a Sweet Honey Walnut Sauce
More about Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeño Honey Mustard Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.50
house breaded fried chicken, jalapeno honey mustard, avocado, bacon, toasty potato bun, fries.
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Curry

Garlic Chicken

Chicken Tikka

Caesar Salad

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Cinnamon Rolls

Lamb Biryani

Taco Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (106 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (200 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston