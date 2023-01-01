Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve hummus

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
HUMMUS PLATTER$14.00
Hummus trio – Traditional hummus, red pepper hummus and walnut basil pesto served with pita, artichoke hearts and feta cheese
For gluten free option ask for no pita
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5

2101 N 120th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus
More about Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
Item pic

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Bowl$12.50
roasted brussels, zhug, harissa onion jam, pepita, pickled onion, feta, pita
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Consumer pic

 

Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard

4909 S. 135th St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus trio$13.00
Traditional Hummus - Sundried Tomato Hummus
Pesto Hummus - Assorted Fresh Vegetables
Toasted Mini Naan
More about Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
Lola's Cafe image

 

Lola's Cafe - Dundee

4952 Dodge St., Omaha

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hummus w. bread$7.00
More about Lola's Cafe - Dundee
Get Real Sandwiches image

 

Get Real Sandwiches

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$8.00
roasted red pepper hummus w/ crostini
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Snack$7.50
hummus with olive oil & dukkah, pickles, grilled levain
Grilled Hummus Sandwich + Classic Tomato Soup$14.00
arugula pesto, dukkah, garlic toasted levain with a mug of tomato soup (vg)
Hummus (8oz)$6.00
8oz, topped with dukkah
More about kitchen table
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hummus Quart (w/10 Pitas)$30.00
LG HUMMUS$4.75
LG HUMMUS$4.75
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
Item pic

KEBABS • FALAFEL

Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob - Flagship Commons

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (18 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$5.75
carrots & tabouli with toasted pita [vegan]
Little Hummus Plate [Kids]$5.00
carrots & toasted pita
Hummus [Side]$0.00
More about Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob - Flagship Commons
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus (To Go)$4.75
More about Stories Coffee Company

Map

