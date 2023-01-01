Hummus in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve hummus
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|HUMMUS PLATTER
|$14.00
Hummus trio – Traditional hummus, red pepper hummus and walnut basil pesto served with pita, artichoke hearts and feta cheese
For gluten free option ask for no pita
Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
2101 N 120th St, Omaha
|Hummus
Good Lookin' - Dundee
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Hummus Bowl
|$12.50
roasted brussels, zhug, harissa onion jam, pepita, pickled onion, feta, pita
Local Beer, Patio & Kitchen - Millard
4909 S. 135th St., Omaha
|Hummus trio
|$13.00
Traditional Hummus - Sundried Tomato Hummus
Pesto Hummus - Assorted Fresh Vegetables
Toasted Mini Naan
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
|Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
|$8.00
roasted red pepper hummus w/ crostini
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
kitchen table
1415 Farnam St, Omaha
|Hummus Snack
|$7.50
hummus with olive oil & dukkah, pickles, grilled levain
|Grilled Hummus Sandwich + Classic Tomato Soup
|$14.00
arugula pesto, dukkah, garlic toasted levain with a mug of tomato soup (vg)
|Hummus (8oz)
|$6.00
8oz, topped with dukkah
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|Hummus Quart (w/10 Pitas)
|$30.00
|LG HUMMUS
|$4.75
KEBABS • FALAFEL
Amsterdam Falafel & Kabob - Flagship Commons
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Hummus Plate
|$5.75
carrots & tabouli with toasted pita [vegan]
|Little Hummus Plate [Kids]
|$5.00
carrots & toasted pita
|Hummus [Side]
|$0.00