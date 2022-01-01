Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jambalaya in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve jambalaya

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
JAMBALAYA DINNER$22.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, Cajun trinity vegetables, rice and spicy creole sauce. Spicy.
JAMBALAYA LUNCH$17.00
Andouille sausage, chicken, shrimp, Cajun trinity vegetables, rice, and spicy Creole sauce
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Mouth of the South image

 

Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza

16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jambalaya$15.00
More about Mouth of the South - 16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza
Mouth of the South - Downtown image

 

Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St

1111 Harney St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jambalaya$15.00
More about Mouth of the South - Downtown - 1111 Harney St
Banner pic

 

Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St

1934 S. 67th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crawfish Jambalaya$18.00
More about Herbe Sainte - 1934 S. 67th St

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Pancakes

Enchiladas

Hash Browns

Pork Belly

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston