Kale salad in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve kale salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad - Kale Caesar$11.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
PIZZA • PASTA

Via Farina

1108 S 10th St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (623 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$12.00
Red Wine Vinaigrette, Fried Sourdough, Pickled Chili, Buffalo Ricotta
More about Via Farina
Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Salad$10.95
shaved kale, parmesan, pistachio, apple, currant, bread crumb, lemon vinaigrette
More about Good Lookin'
Lola's Cafe

4952 Dodge St., Omaha

Avg 4.9 (104 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad (GF)$12.00
Organic local kale, jalapeno, spiced almonds tossed in a lemony caesar dressing. Served with focaccia bianca*
*Salad is gluten free without focaccia
More about Lola's Cafe
FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salad - Kale Caesar$11.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
Salad - 1/2 Kale Caesar$6.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Get Real Sandwiches

3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Salad$11.00
kale, golden raisin, capers, slivered almonds, pickled cauliflower, bread crumbs, raisin vinaigrette
More about Get Real Sandwiches
Bärchen Beer Garden

6209 N MAPLE STREET, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Kale Salad$12.00
shaved kale, diced apple, pine nuts, dried cranberry, parmesan crisp, shaved smoked gouda, peppercorn dressing.
More about Bärchen Beer Garden

