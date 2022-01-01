Kale salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve kale salad
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Salad - Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
PIZZA • PASTA
Via Farina
1108 S 10th St, Omaha
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
Red Wine Vinaigrette, Fried Sourdough, Pickled Chili, Buffalo Ricotta
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Kale Salad
|$10.95
shaved kale, parmesan, pistachio, apple, currant, bread crumb, lemon vinaigrette
Lola's Cafe
4952 Dodge St., Omaha
|Kale Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Organic local kale, jalapeno, spiced almonds tossed in a lemony caesar dressing. Served with focaccia bianca*
*Salad is gluten free without focaccia
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Salad - Kale Caesar
|$11.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
|Salad - 1/2 Kale Caesar
|$6.00
Boston lettuce, baby kale, shaved fennel, Grana Padano cheese, brioche-herb croutons, citrus caesar dressing [Gluten-free upon request]
Get Real Sandwiches
3901 Farnam Street, Suite 1B, Omaha
|Kale Salad
|$11.00
kale, golden raisin, capers, slivered almonds, pickled cauliflower, bread crumbs, raisin vinaigrette