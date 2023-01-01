Kebabs in Omaha
More about Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
2101 N 120th St, Omaha
|Chicken Breast Kebabs
|$15.95
|Pork Belly Kebabs
|$16.95
|Chicken Kebab Caesar Salad
|$17.95
More about Kinaara
Kinaara
120 Regency Parkway #124, Omaha
|Kebab Trio (Halal)
|$13.00
Chicken thighs marinated in three different sauces; Chicken tikka, hariyali and mali chicken, then grilled in the tandoor oven.
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
3821 Center St, Omaha
|(2 SK) MIX GRILL KEBABS
|$29.99
|(2) SHRIMP KEBAB
|$18.49
|(1SK) SHRIMP KEBAB
|$13.99
More about Hyderabad House - Omaha
Hyderabad House - Omaha
2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha
|Malai Kebab
|$15.00
A delicious Mughlai (Indo-Persian) dish, these kebabs are made with boneless chicken marinated in cheese, cream, thick yogurt and spices. and grilled in tandoori oven.
|Paneer Tikka Kebab
|$14.00
Cubes of paneer, onion and bell peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and then roasted in the tandoori oven to perfection
|Reshmi Kebab
|$15.00
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and grilled tandoori clay pot