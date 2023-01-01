Kebabs in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omaha restaurants that serve kebabs

Item pic

 

Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5

2101 N 120th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast Kebabs$15.95
Pork Belly Kebabs$16.95
Chicken Kebab Caesar Salad$17.95
More about Omaha Kebabs - 2101 N 120th St unit C5
Consumer pic

 

Kinaara

120 Regency Parkway #124, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kebab Trio (Halal)$13.00
Chicken thighs marinated in three different sauces; Chicken tikka, hariyali and mali chicken, then grilled in the tandoor oven.
More about Kinaara
The Greek Islands Restaurant image

 

The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI

3821 Center St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(2 SK) MIX GRILL KEBABS$29.99
(2) SHRIMP KEBAB$18.49
(1SK) SHRIMP KEBAB$13.99
More about The Greek Islands Restaurant - Original GI
Item pic

 

Hyderabad House - Omaha

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Malai Kebab$15.00
A delicious Mughlai (Indo-Persian) dish, these kebabs are made with boneless chicken marinated in cheese, cream, thick yogurt and spices. and grilled in tandoori oven.
Paneer Tikka Kebab$14.00
Cubes of paneer, onion and bell peppers marinated with spices and yogurt and then roasted in the tandoori oven to perfection
Reshmi Kebab$15.00
Boneless Chicken pieces marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic, and grilled tandoori clay pot
More about Hyderabad House - Omaha

