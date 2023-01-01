Kung pao chicken in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve kung pao chicken
More about Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
Dragon Wok - Omaha - 14220 Fort St Ste 105
14220 Fort St Ste 105, Omaha
|#22 - Kung Pao Chicken*
|$11.25
Breaded White Meat Chicken with Mushrooms, Green Onion, Yellow Onion, and Peanuts in a Spicy Brown Sauce
More about Rice Bowl Omaha
Rice Bowl Omaha
505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha
|Kung Pao Chicken - Single
|$9.49
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & green peppers with peanuts
|Kung Pao Chicken - Family
|$14.79
Diced chicken, celery, carrots, onions, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts & green peppers with peanuts