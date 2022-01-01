Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve mac and cheese

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$14.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce. Crispy bacon. Parmesan-panko crust.
More about WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
330eeb45-caf8-4773-9144-701341182ed5 image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
MAC N CHEESE DINNER$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with ham and smoked cheese cream sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs, scallions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Add broccoli, add blackened chicken for an additional charge.
KID MAC N CHEESE$8.99
MAC N CHEESE LUNCH$13.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with ham and smoked cheese cream sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs, scallions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Add broccoli, add blackened chicken for an additional charge.
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

7814 Dodge Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (219 reviews)
Takeout
Jams Mac & Cheese$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
More about Jams American Grill
Porky Butts BBQ image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Porky Butts BBQ

15475 Ruggles, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mac n Cheese$2.99
More about Porky Butts BBQ
Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Mac & cheese$6.00
Timber Mac and Cheese$22.00
roasted garlic, 4 cheese blend of fontina, 1 year aged cheddar, smoked mozzarela, gruyere cheese, Blackend porkbelly burnt ends, wood grilled chicken, poblano chimichurri, diced tomato
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Mac and Cheese$8.00
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Kid Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Mac&Cheese$6.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Item pic

BBQ

Swine Dining Omaha

12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha

Avg 4.4 (614 reviews)
Takeout
Large Brisket Mac N Cheese$5.45
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
Large Mac N Cheese$4.45
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
Mac N Cheese$2.75
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
More about Swine Dining Omaha
Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque image

 

Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque

1912 S 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$2.99
More about Oklahoma Joe's Barbeque
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kraft Mac N' Cheese$4.99
More about PizzaWest
Kid Mac & Cheese image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

11901 Pacific St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (786 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
Mac & Cheese$5.69
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
c220c343-9d7f-467b-8c56-2d1d60c10431 image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Backlot Taphouse

2110 S 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (230 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac & Beer Cheese$13.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Green Onion
More about Backlot Taphouse
Mercury image

 

Mercury

329 S 16th St #3, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (458 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac + Cheese$12.00
orecchiette pasta with creamy gruyere + cheddar sauce | add smoked pulled pork $4
More about Mercury
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.75
More about Good Lookin'
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Mac & Cheese$5.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Kid Mac & Cheese image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
Mac & Cheese Bites$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$2.99
More about Paradise Bakery
Mac & Cheese image

SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

6303 Center St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (3029 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
Mac & Cheese$5.69
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Consumer pic

 

Site-1 Brewing

2655 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese and pasta.
More about Site-1 Brewing
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperjack Mac 'n Cheese Burger$12.99
Pepper jack mac & cheese, hot pepper jelly, jalapenos, and brown sugar bacon.
Side Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese$3.99
Macaroni pasta tossed with our famous pepper jack cheese sauce with chopped brown sugar bacon and roasted jalapenos mixed in.
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.99
House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Mac & Cheese image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gandolfo's NY Deli

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.8 (682 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
More about Gandolfo's NY Deli
Homemade Classic Mac & Cheese.Feeds a family of 4. image

 

A Catered Affair

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Classic Mac & Cheese. (Feeds 4)$12.00
Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Feeds a family of 4.
Mac & Cheese$20.00
Pasta smothered in our gourmet creamy cheese sauce. Feeds 4
More about A Catered Affair
Item pic

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Dinner$15.00
More about Jams American Grill
Lettuce Express image

 

Lettuce Express

14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE$4.95
comes with a drink - please choose a kids drink on the main order page
More about Lettuce Express
LB Mac & Cheese image

 

LeadBelly

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
LB Mac & Cheese$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
More about LeadBelly
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.75
Mac & Cheese$4.50
More about Stories Coffee Company
Isla Del Mar Restaurante image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Isla Del Mar Restaurante

5101 South 36th St., Omaha

Avg 4.4 (734 reviews)
Takeout
Mac and Cheese$3.00
More about Isla Del Mar Restaurante
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ADD CUP MAC & CHEESE$2.99
More about DJ's Dugout

