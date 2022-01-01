Mac and cheese in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve mac and cheese
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce. Crispy bacon. Parmesan-panko crust.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|MAC N CHEESE DINNER
|$16.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with ham and smoked cheese cream sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs, scallions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Add broccoli, add blackened chicken for an additional charge.
|KID MAC N CHEESE
|$8.99
|MAC N CHEESE LUNCH
|$13.00
Cavatappi pasta tossed with ham and smoked cheese cream sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs, scallions, Monterey jack and cheddar cheeses. Add broccoli, add blackened chicken for an additional charge.
Jams American Grill
7814 Dodge Street, Omaha
|Jams Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Creamy smoked gouda sauce, mini shell pasta, season parmesan bread crumbs
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Kid Mac & cheese
|$6.00
|Timber Mac and Cheese
|$22.00
roasted garlic, 4 cheese blend of fontina, 1 year aged cheddar, smoked mozzarela, gruyere cheese, Blackend porkbelly burnt ends, wood grilled chicken, poblano chimichurri, diced tomato
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Kids Mac&Cheese
|$6.99
BBQ
Swine Dining Omaha
12120 W Dodge RD, Omaha
|Large Brisket Mac N Cheese
|$5.45
Our Smoked Mac N Cheese with some chopped brisket mixed in.
|Large Mac N Cheese
|$4.45
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
|Mac N Cheese
|$2.75
Creamy Mac N Cheese smoked for a distinct flavor.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
10000 California Street, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
11901 Pacific St, Omaha
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.69
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Backlot Taphouse
2110 S 67th Street, Omaha
|Mac & Beer Cheese
|$13.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Smoked Cheddar, Beer Cheese, Green Onion
Mercury
329 S 16th St #3, Omaha
|Mac + Cheese
|$12.00
orecchiette pasta with creamy gruyere + cheddar sauce | add smoked pulled pork $4
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Served with fries or veggie sticks
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.50
Crispy breaded Blatt Mac, sriracha ranch, paprika, chives [Vegetarian]
SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
6303 Center St, Omaha
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.69
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
Site-1 Brewing
2655 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Smoked gouda and cheddar cheese and pasta.
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pepperjack Mac 'n Cheese Burger
|$12.99
Pepper jack mac & cheese, hot pepper jelly, jalapenos, and brown sugar bacon.
|Side Pepper Jack Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Macaroni pasta tossed with our famous pepper jack cheese sauce with chopped brown sugar bacon and roasted jalapenos mixed in.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$4.99
House made cheese sauce makes this mac & cheese perfectly creamy. Served with a small portion of french fries and your choice between fruit or carrot sticks.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gandolfo's NY Deli
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.99
Made from scratch white cheddar and American
A Catered Affair
8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha
|Homemade Classic Mac & Cheese. (Feeds 4)
|$12.00
Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce. Feeds a family of 4.
|Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
Pasta smothered in our gourmet creamy cheese sauce. Feeds 4
Lettuce Express
14505 W Maple Rd #104, Omaha
|KIDS MAC AND CHEESE
|$4.95
comes with a drink - please choose a kids drink on the main order page
LeadBelly
3201 Farnam Street, Omaha
|LB Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed in our Queso Awesome (not spicy) topped with shredded white cheddar
*Contains gluten & Dairy.
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$5.75
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.50
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Isla Del Mar Restaurante
5101 South 36th St., Omaha
|Mac and Cheese
|$3.00
- 2