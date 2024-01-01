Macarons in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve macarons
Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Loveland - 2501 S 90th Street Suite 115
2501 South 90th Street, Omaha
|French Macaron 5pack
|$11.00
Assorted buttercream flavors sandwiched between two delicate meringue cookies. Sold individually or in packs of 5. Gluten Free
Flavors: Pink- Strawberry
Purple- Vanilla Bean
Yellow- Lemon
Green- Lime
White-Coconut
Le Quartier Bakery & Café - Dundee - 5026 Underwood Avenue
5026 Underwood Avenue, Omaha
