Meatball subs in Omaha

The Blackstone Meatball
3910 Harney St, Omaha
|Beef Meatball Sub
|$14.00
|Chicken Meatball Sub
|$14.00
|Special Meatball Sub
|$13.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Meatball Sandwich
|$10.99
Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District
1170 Capitol Avenue, Omaha
|Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.99
Our tasty, savory, Meatballs on a hoagie covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted. It's a classic.