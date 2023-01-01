Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve meatball subs

The Blackstone Meatball image

PASTA • SALADS

The Blackstone Meatball

3910 Harney St, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Meatball Sub$14.00
Chicken Meatball Sub$14.00
Special Meatball Sub$13.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grill - 173rd & West Center

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatball Sandwich$10.99
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Capitol District

1170 Capitol Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our tasty, savory, Meatballs on a hoagie covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted. It's a classic.
Item pic

 

Frank's Pizzeria - Ralston

5413 S 72nd St #116, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$7.99
Our tasty, savory, Meatballs on a hoagie covered in Marinara and topped with Mozzarella Cheese and toasted. It's a classic.
