Moo goo gai pan in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve moo goo gai pan

Panda House - 301 S 16th St

301 S 16th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#24 Moo Goo Gai Pan (L)$7.75
Served with steamed or fried rice & soup
More about Panda House - 301 S 16th St
Rice Bowl Omaha

505 North Saddle Creek Road, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Moo Goo Gai Pan - Family$14.99
White meat chicken, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & snow peas
Moo Goo Gai Pan - Single$9.99
White meat chicken, Napa cabbage, mushrooms, water chestnuts, bamboo shoots & snow peas
More about Rice Bowl Omaha

