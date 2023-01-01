Mozzarella sticks in Omaha

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout - Downtown

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Downtown
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.00
FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.
More about Hail Varsity Club
PizzaWest image

PIZZA • GRILL

PizzaWest - Omaha

12301 West Maple Road, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (495 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (Dozen)$10.00
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our customers.
More about PizzaWest - Omaha
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout - Millard

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Millard
MOZZARELLA STICKS image

 

DJ's Dugout - Aksarben

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
Item pic

 

Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha

8100 Cass St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
More about Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
MOZZARELLA STICKS image

 

DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout - Miracle Hills

