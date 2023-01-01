Mozzarella sticks in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout - Downtown
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.00
FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH A CHOICE OF SIGNATURE DIPPING SAUCE.
PIZZA • GRILL
PizzaWest - Omaha
12301 West Maple Road, Omaha
|Mozzarella Sticks (Dozen)
|$10.00
No store-bought mozzarella sticks here! Our cooks begrudgingly hand make these for hours on end just to bring joy to our customers.
DJ's Dugout - Millard
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
DJ's Dugout - Aksarben
South 67th Street, Omaha
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$10.99
Served with marinara sauce.
Big Red Restaurant and Sports Bar - Omaha
8100 Cass St, Omaha
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99