Muffins in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve muffins

Green Beans Coffee Omaha image

 

Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)

6831 S. 167th St, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muffin 4-Pack$0.00
Muffin$3.25
More about Green Beans Coffee Omaha (Millard)
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
"The Mill" Blueberry Muffin
(Subject to availability)
Cranberry/Orange Muffin (gf/v)$3.75
"Hardy Coffee" Cranberry/Orange Muffin (gluten free / vegan)
(Subject to availability)
English Muffin$2.75
More about Sunnyside on Center
Good Lookin' image

 

Good Lookin' - Dundee

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
English Muffin$3.50
Day Old Muffin$1.00
Daily Muffins$2.25
More about Good Lookin' - Dundee
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fresh Baked Muffin$2.99
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

kitchen table

1415 Farnam St, Omaha

Avg 4.6 (941 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Brioche English Muffins$15.00
1/2 doz scratch-made brioche english muffins
More about kitchen table
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
Chocolate Muffin$3.75
Lemon Cranberry Muffin$3.75
More about Stories Coffee Company
WD Cravings image

PASTA • PASTRY

WD Cravings

7110 N 102 cir, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Caramel Muffin$3.50
Apple Cinnamon Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about WD Cravings
Karma Koffee image

 

Karma Koffee

587 N 155th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Giant Muffins$3.25
Giant assorted muffins
More about Karma Koffee
Restaurant banner

 

Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street

3201 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin$3.75
More about Stories Coffee Company - Midtown - 3201 Farnam Street
Restaurant banner

 

Sebastian's Southern Crab - 843 North 98th Street

843 North 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mini Muffins$5.00
Dozen for $6
More about Sebastian's Southern Crab - 843 North 98th Street

