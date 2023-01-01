Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Omaha restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Upstream Brewing Company image

 

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER$14.00
Half pound patty chuck, brisket and short rib blend, grilled with sautéed mushrooms and double the Swiss cheese. grilled and served on a house-baked potato bun
Can be made gluten free with no bun
More about Upstream Brewing Company
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Burger$13.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Consumer pic

 

Hail Varsity Club

12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRUFFLED MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER$15.00
"
More about Hail Varsity Club
Consumer pic

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo

12015 Blondo St., Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$11.99
Smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
Restaurant banner

 

Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

11212 Richland Drive, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mushroom Burger$11.99
Smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese
More about Phoenix Food & Spirits - South - 11212 Richland Drive

