Mushroom burgers in Omaha

Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$14.00
Half pound patty chuck, brisket and short rib blend, grilled with sautéed mushrooms and double the Swiss cheese. grilled and served on a house-baked potato bun
Can be made gluten free with no bun
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Hail Varsity Club
12744 Westport Parkway, Suite 1A, La Vista
|TRUFFLED MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
|$15.00
Phoenix Food & Spirits - Blondo
12015 Blondo St., Omaha
|Mushroom Burger
|$11.99
Smothered with Sauteed Mushrooms and Melted Swiss Cheese