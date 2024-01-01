Mussels in Omaha
Noli's Pizzeria - Aksarben - 6307 Center Street
6307 Center Street, Omaha
|Mussels
|$16.00
Mussels Freshly Cooked in Gorgonzola White Wine Broth, Topped with Roasted Tomatoes and Caramelized Onions. Served with Baguette.
Mouth of the South - Lakeside
16909 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|*Mussels
|$15.00
White wine, roasted garlic,
shallots, andouille, French bread