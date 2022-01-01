Naan in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve naan
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
6706 Frances Street, Omaha
|Plain Naan
|$6.00
Leavened flat white bread. Served with mint chutney.
|Garlic Naan
|$6.00
Leavened flat garlic white bread. Served with mint chutney.
|Spinach Artichoke Naan
|$9.00
Naan stuffed with cream cheese, spinach, artichoke. Served with mint chutney.
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|Cheese Naan
|$4.00
|Chicken Naan
|$5.00
|Naan
|$3.00
Tandoori baked bread
