Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve naan

Consumer pic

 

Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar

6706 Frances Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Plain Naan$6.00
Leavened flat white bread. Served with mint chutney.
Garlic Naan$6.00
Leavened flat garlic white bread. Served with mint chutney.
Spinach Artichoke Naan$9.00
Naan stuffed with cream cheese, spinach, artichoke. Served with mint chutney.
More about Saffron Urban Indian Kitchen / Bombay Bar
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheese Naan$4.00
Chicken Naan$5.00
Naan$3.00
Tandoori baked bread
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
The Jaipur image

 

The Jaipur

5018 Underwood Avenue, Omaha

No reviews yet
Spinach Stuffed Naan$6.95
More about The Jaipur
Inner Rail Food Hall image

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheese Naan$4.00
Naan$3.00
Tandoori baked bread
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Item pic

 

Hyderabad House

2537 S 174th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Methi Naan$4.00
Butter Naan$3.00
Cheese Naan$4.50
More about Hyderabad House

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Tacos

Hash Browns

Salmon

Fajitas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Salad

Chips And Salsa

Chimichangas

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (283 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston