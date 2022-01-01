Nachos in Omaha

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers image

 

WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers

1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Seared Tuna$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
Hummus$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
Nachos$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
More about WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) image

 

Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)

2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Bowl$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
Churro$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
Javi's Taco$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
More about Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
DJ's Dugout image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
SUPERBOWL NACHOS$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
More about DJ's Dugout
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 DOZ WINGS$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BONELESS WINGS$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about DJ's Dugout
DJ's Dugout image

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1/2 DOZ WINGS$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
WESTERN BBQ BRGR$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
More about DJ's Dugout
Javi's Tacos image

 

Javi's Tacos

17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
More about Javi's Tacos
Jams American Grill image

 

Jams American Grill

1101 Harney Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sea Salt Fries$9.00
Midtown Meatloaf$19.00
Power Salad$14.00
More about Jams American Grill
The Session Room image

 

The Session Room

812 N. 14th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
10 Wings$18.00
Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery
Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic
Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry,
Tropical Hell
Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese
TSR House Burger$12.00
House Marinated Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle with a Choice of Cheese and a Side.
Add Bacon, a Fried Egg, Jalapeno or Mushroom for an additional charge
More about The Session Room
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

1819 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho$3.27
A stadium classic with white corn chips, nacho cheese and jalapenos upon request.
More about Paradise Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

3618 Farnam St

3618 Farnam Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tinga Plate$14.00
Saucy Tots$7.00
Sopes$4.00
More about 3618 Farnam St

