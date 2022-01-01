Nachos in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve nachos
WestEnd Cocktails & Appetizers
1529 S. 203rd St suite 1, Omaha
|Seared Tuna
|$15.00
Crispy wonton skins. Shaved brussels. White miso. Wasabi creme fraiche.
|Hummus
|$13.00
Crispy Pita Chips. Citrus-cucumber relish. Pepperoncini. Roasted garlic vinaigrette. Crumbled feta.
|Nachos
|$15.00
Chili seasoned corn tortilla chips. Roasted corn. Jalapeno. Green onion. Pico. Melted Jack and Cheddar. Green chili-lime crema. Choice of pork carnitas or smoked chicken. Substitute braised short rib for $3.
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza)
2559 S 171 St CT, Omaha
|Rice Bowl
|$10.00
A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.
|Churro
|$2.50
A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel
|Javi's Taco
|$4.00
A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|CHICKEN STRIPS & FRIES
|$10.79
Four chicken strips, choice of 1 sauce, French fries, or Tater Tots.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|SUPERBOWL NACHOS
|$13.99
(Serves 3-4) Flour or corn chips, beef or grilled chicken, nacho cheese, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, jalapeños. Served with salsa.
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|1 DOZ WINGS
|$13.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BONELESS WINGS
|$10.99
Served with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|1/2 DOZ WINGS
|$8.99
Each order of wings comes with your choice of 1 bleu cheese or homemade ranch and a side of celery.
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$11.49
Grilled or fried chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and pepper jack cheese, tomato basil wrap.
Served with homemade ranch.
|WESTERN BBQ BRGR
|$11.99
BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato
Javi's Tacos
17676 Welch Plaza STE 9, Omaha
|Nachos
|$10.00
A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.
Jams American Grill
1101 Harney Street, Omaha
|Sea Salt Fries
|$9.00
|Midtown Meatloaf
|$19.00
|Power Salad
|$14.00
The Session Room
812 N. 14th Street, Omaha
|Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
|$6.00
Shredded Cheese Melted in a Flour Tortilla and a Side of Shoestring Fries
|10 Wings
|$18.00
Fried Chicken Flats & Drums, Sauced and served with Celery
Wing Sauces - Buffalo, BBQ, Garlic
Parmesan, Chipotle Raspberry,
Tropical Hell
Dipping Sauces - Ranch or Bleu Cheese
|TSR House Burger
|$12.00
House Marinated Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle with a Choice of Cheese and a Side.
Add Bacon, a Fried Egg, Jalapeno or Mushroom for an additional charge
Paradise Bakery
1819 Farnam Street, Omaha
|Nacho
|$3.27
A stadium classic with white corn chips, nacho cheese and jalapenos upon request.