Omelettes in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve omelettes

Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Steak Omelette$14.49
More about Shirley's Diner
Item pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Guacamole & Bacon Omelette$10.99
Fresh guacamole, crispy bacon, and shredded cheese blend
Veggie Omelette$9.99
Suateed spinach, grilled onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, and shredded cheese blend
More about Primo's Modern Mexican - 5914 Center St.
Main pic

 

Sofra Brunch

220 S 31st Ave, Suite 3101, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Omelette$12.00
Italian sausage, peppers and tomatoes with herbs, provolone cheese served with hand cut oven roasted potatoes.
More about Sofra Brunch

