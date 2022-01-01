Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Omaha

Omaha restaurants that serve pancakes

Timber Wood Fire Bistro image

 

Timber Wood Fire Bistro

8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mini Ricotta Pancake$5.00
Wood Baked Ricotta Pancake$13.00
MIXED BERRY COMPOTE, CHANTILLY CREAM, ORANGE ZEST
Railcar Modern American Kitchen image

 

Railcar Modern American Kitchen

1814 North 144th Street, omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Lemon Ricotta Pancake$5.00
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pancake$6.99
3pc Pancakes$10.29
2pc Pancakes$8.99
HomeStyle Cafe image

 

HomeStyle Cafe

2822 North 88th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Pancake Combo$9.25
includes 2 eggs and choice of meat (bacon or sausage: patties or links, or ham)
Kids Pancake & Egg$6.50
Pancake 1$2.50
Consumer pic

 

Primo's Modern Mexican

5914 Center Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancakes (2)$2.99
Sunnyside on Center image

SANDWICHES

Sunnyside on Center

3528 Center St, OMAHA

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pancakes (2)$4.00
Two Pancakes. Add Chocolate Chips to your order for $0.50.
Pancake - Side Order$2.25
c6fb2353-ea9a-4164-8641-f65d12c4395f image

 

Good Lookin'

4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ricotta Pancakes$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter
Item pic

 

Good Evans

1040 S 74th Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Pancake
Our house buttermilk pancake mixed with sweet potato, candied pecans, and drizzled with caramel sauce. Served with whipped butter.
Kids Pancake$5.00
