Pancakes in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve pancakes
More about Timber Wood Fire Bistro
Timber Wood Fire Bistro
8702 PACIFIC STREET, OMAHA
|Mini Ricotta Pancake
|$5.00
|Wood Baked Ricotta Pancake
|$13.00
MIXED BERRY COMPOTE, CHANTILLY CREAM, ORANGE ZEST
More about Railcar Modern American Kitchen
Railcar Modern American Kitchen
1814 North 144th Street, omaha
|Single Lemon Ricotta Pancake
|$5.00
More about Shirley's Diner
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Kids Pancake
|$6.99
|3pc Pancakes
|$10.29
|2pc Pancakes
|$8.99
More about HomeStyle Cafe
HomeStyle Cafe
2822 North 88th Street, Omaha
|2 Pancake Combo
|$9.25
includes 2 eggs and choice of meat (bacon or sausage: patties or links, or ham)
|Kids Pancake & Egg
|$6.50
|Pancake 1
|$2.50
More about Sunnyside on Center
SANDWICHES
Sunnyside on Center
3528 Center St, OMAHA
|Pancakes (2)
|$4.00
Two Pancakes. Add Chocolate Chips to your order for $0.50.
|Pancake - Side Order
|$2.25
More about Good Lookin'
Good Lookin'
4919 Underwood Ave, Omaha
|Ricotta Pancakes
|$11.95
fresh fruit, cinnamon butter