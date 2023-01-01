Pasta salad in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve pasta salad
Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
17305 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Paradise Pasta Salad
|$5.55
Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.
A Casserole To Go - Omaha
5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston
|Pasta Salad
|$18.00
Large Bowl serves 10-12 guests
|Pasta, Bacon & Tomato Salad
|$18.00
Penne pasta, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, 4-cheese blend, & scallions in housemade Ranch dressing (Half-Pan size) Serves 4-6 guests