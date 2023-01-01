Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Omaha

Go
Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve pasta salad

Consumer pic

 

The Winery & Deli

741 N 98th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pasta Salad$3.99
More about The Winery & Deli
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe

17305 Davenport Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Paradise Pasta Salad$5.55
Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.
More about Paradise Bakery - Village Pointe
A Casserole To Go image

 

A Casserole To Go - Omaha

5520 Miller Avenue, Ralston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$18.00
Large Bowl serves 10-12 guests
Pasta, Bacon & Tomato Salad$18.00
Penne pasta, crisp bacon, cherry tomatoes, 4-cheese blend, & scallions in housemade Ranch dressing (Half-Pan size) Serves 4-6 guests
More about A Casserole To Go - Omaha

Browse other tasty dishes in Omaha

Chicken Caesar Salad

Egg Sandwiches

Tikka Masala

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Shrimp Fajitas

Mac And Cheese Burgers

Gulab Jamun

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Omaha to explore

West Omaha

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Aksarben

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Benson

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

South Omaha

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Blackstone

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dundee

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Old Market

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Omaha to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Council Bluffs

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Elkhorn

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grimes

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

La Vista

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Panora

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waukee

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lincoln

Avg 4.4 (77 restaurants)

Norfolk

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Des Moines

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Fort Dodge

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Ames

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston