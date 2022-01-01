Pretzels in Omaha
Omaha restaurants that serve pretzels
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Upstream Brewing Company
514 South 11th Street, Omaha
|PUB PRETZELS
|$10.00
With smoked gouda dip and spicy house mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DJ's Dugout
1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Blatt Beer & Table
610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha
|Bavarian Pretzel Bites
|$6.50
German rosemary mustard, Gruyere fondue [Vegetarian]
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shirley's Diner
13838 R Plaza, Omaha
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
DJ's Dugout
17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
DJ's Dugout
South 67th Street, Omaha
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
Inner Rail Food Hall
1911 South 67th Street, Omaha
|HDR Pizza Pretzel
|$9.00
|Pizza Pretzel
|$7.00
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.99
Omaha Tap House - Downtown
1403 Farnam St, Omaha
|Pretzel Bites
|$9.99
Bakery fresh pretzel bites with pepper jack cheese sauce for dipping.
Heirloom Fine Foods
325 North 72nd Street, Omaha
|12/2 Deli Turkey Bagel Sandwiches with Pretzels, Veggies + Ranch
|$6.50
Deli turkey, plain bagel, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, mayo + mustard on the side, pretzels, raw veggies, Ranch dressing Contains: gluten, dairy
SANDWICHES
Stories Coffee Company
11426 Davenport Street, Omaha
|Pretzel Bites
|$6.00
From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces
DJ's Dugout
777 North 114th Street, Omaha
|PRETZEL BITES
|$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl
3724 farnam st, Omaha
|Pretzel Bites
|$8.00