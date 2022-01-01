Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Omaha

Omaha restaurants
Toast

Omaha restaurants that serve pretzels

Upstream Brewing Company image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Upstream Brewing Company

514 South 11th Street, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (3870 reviews)
Takeout
PUB PRETZELS$10.00
With smoked gouda dip and spicy house mustard.
More about Upstream Brewing Company
PRETZEL BITES image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DJ's Dugout

1003 Capitol Ave, Omaha

Avg 4 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Bavarian Pretzel Bites image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

610 N 12TH STREET, Omaha

Avg 4.1 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$6.50
German rosemary mustard, Gruyere fondue [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Shirley's Diner image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shirley's Diner

13838 R Plaza, Omaha

Avg 4.2 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pretzel Bites$8.99
More about Shirley's Diner
Bavarian Pretzel Bites image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

10000 California Street, Omaha

Avg 3.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$6.50
German rosemary mustard, Gruyere fondue [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
PRETZEL BITES image

 

DJ's Dugout

17666 Welch Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

DJ's Dugout

South 67th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

Inner Rail Food Hall

1911 South 67th Street, Omaha

Avg 4 (104 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
HDR Pizza Pretzel$9.00
Pizza Pretzel$7.00
More about Inner Rail Food Hall
Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille image

 

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

17330 Lakeside Hills Plaza, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$8.99
More about Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille
Bavarian Pretzel Bites image

FRENCH FRIES

Blatt Beer & Table

2835 S 170TH PLAZA, Omaha

Avg 5 (99 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bavarian Pretzel Bites$6.50
German rosemary mustard, Gruyere fondue [Vegetarian]
More about Blatt Beer & Table
Omaha Tap House - Downtown image

 

Omaha Tap House - Downtown

1403 Farnam St, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$9.99
Bakery fresh pretzel bites with pepper jack cheese sauce for dipping.
More about Omaha Tap House - Downtown
Heirloom Fine Foods image

 

Heirloom Fine Foods

325 North 72nd Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
Takeout
12/2 Deli Turkey Bagel Sandwiches with Pretzels, Veggies + Ranch$6.50
Deli turkey, plain bagel, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, mayo + mustard on the side, pretzels, raw veggies, Ranch dressing Contains: gluten, dairy
More about Heirloom Fine Foods
Stories Coffee Company image

SANDWICHES

Stories Coffee Company

11426 Davenport Street, Omaha

Avg 4.7 (272 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.00
From our friends at Culprit Cafe, these soft pretzel bites come with honey mustard and Monterrey jack cheese dipping sauces
More about Stories Coffee Company
PRETZEL BITES image

 

DJ's Dugout

777 North 114th Street, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRETZEL BITES$8.99
Served with cheese sauce.
More about DJ's Dugout
Item pic

 

Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl

3724 farnam st, Omaha

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Bites$8.00
More about Bob & Willie's Wonderbowl

